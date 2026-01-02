PSX hits all-time high as KSE-100 index closes at record level

The Pakistan Stock Exchange closed at a historic high as the KSE-100 Index jumped 2,679 points to 179,034, setting new intraday and closing records amid strong trading activity.

KARACHI (Dunya News) – The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) ended trading on a historic high on Friday, with the benchmark KSE-100 Index setting new records both during the session and at closing.

The index surged by 2,679 points to close at an all-time high of 179,034 points. During intraday trading, the market gained more than 3,000 points, with the KSE-100 Index touching a record level of 179,467 points for the first time.

Strong buying momentum pushed the market past key psychological barriers of 177,000, 178,000 and 179,000 points during the session, reflecting renewed investor confidence.

Market data showed that out of 565 listed companies, share prices of 253 companies closed higher, while 201 companies recorded declines.

Trading activity remained robust, with more than 1.11 billion shares changing hands in deals worth Rs64 billion.

The record rally indicates growing optimism among investors, as the market continues to gain traction at the start of the New Year., experts said.