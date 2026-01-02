Punjab to set up special zones to boost meat exports

Twenty foot-and-mouth disease (FMD) free zones will be introduced across Punjab, as the disease remains one of the biggest roadblocks to meat exports.

LAHORE ( Dunya News) – The Punjab government has decided to establish special “zones” to promote meat exports, aiming to remove key hurdles and bring the livestock sector up to international standards.

According to official sources, 20 foot-and-mouth disease (FMD) free zones will be introduced across Punjab, as the disease remains one of the biggest roadblocks to meat exports. To tackle the issue head-on, livestock will be kept free from FMD at a cost of Rs810 million.

Sources said that veterinary experts will be hired to meet global animal health standards, ensuring that exported meat meets international requirements. A spokesperson for the Livestock Department said the PC-I for the programme has been approved and work has already begun.

Bahawalnagar district has been declared an FMD-free zone, where free vaccination of livestock is currently underway. Officials said this step is expected to set the ball rolling for expanding similar zones across the province.

The Livestock Department spokesperson also said that mutton, along with calves and young cattle, is being included in the Livestock Card Programme to further support farmers and exporters.

Officials believe the initiative will give meat exports a much-needed shot in the arm and help Punjab tap into international markets more effectively.

