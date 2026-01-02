Progress made on Islamabad International Airport outsourcing after PIA privatization

After PIA’s privatisation, the Islamabad International Airport outsourcing project is moving forward, with government officials highlighting the role of foreign investment in boosting economy

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Following the privatisation of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), significant progress has been made on the outsourcing of Islamabad International Airport, officials said on Friday.

A cabinet committee meeting, chaired by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, was briefed on the airport’s outsourcing plans. The Ministry of Defence provided detailed updates, highlighting steps taken to attract private participation and improve airport operations.

Ishaq Dar emphasized the importance of foreign direct investment (FDI), saying it would give a much-needed boost to Pakistan’s economic and trade activities. “FDI will help put the economy back on track and open doors for increased commercial activity,” he said.

The meeting was attended by Federal Minister for Petroleum, the Prime Minister’s Advisor on Privatization, SAPM Tariq Bajwa, federal secretaries of Cabinet, Defence, and Privatization divisions, along with senior officials from various ministries.

Officials said the move is part of the government’s broader efforts to bring in private expertise, improve operational efficiency, and attract foreign investment to strategic sectors.