PSX outperforms 15 countries in terms of performance, profits

KARACHI (Dunya News) – The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) has made remarkable strides, surpassing the stock markets of 15 countries in terms of performance and profits.

The PSX has outperformed stock markets in India, Sri Lanka, UAE, and China, delivering returns of more than 50 percent for investors.

In an exceptional achievement, PSX has also outpaced global markets such as those in Hong Kong, Japan, Singapore, and Turkiye, securing its place as one of the most efficient markets. The Morgan Stanley Capital International was also left behind, highlighting PSX's record-breaking performance.

The PSX now stands second in a global list of 15 countries, marking a significant milestone. The number of new investors in the market surged by 30pc, hitting a record level with over 160,000 new investors joining.

Overall, the total number of investors in PSX crossed a new high of 464,000 for the first time, underscoring the increasing confidence in Pakistan's stock market.

