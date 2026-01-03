Exports reach $15.184bn during Jul-Dec 2025

Pakistan's merchandise exports fell by 8.7% to $15.184 billion in July–December 2025, while imports rose 11.28%, leading to a trade deficit increase of 34.57% to $19.204 billion.

ISLAMABAD (APP) - The country’s merchandise exports reached to $15.184 billion during the first six months (July–December) of the current fiscal year (2025–26), Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) said in a latest report.

According to the PBS data, the exports showed a decline of 8.70 percent when compared to exports of $16.631 billion during July–December of last fiscal year (2024–25).

On the other hand, imports into the country increased by 11.28 percent, rising from $30.902 billion last year to $34.388 billion during July–December (2025–26).

Based on the figures, the trade deficit during the first six months was recorded at $19.204 billion against the deficit of $14.271 billion last year, showing an increase of 34.57 percent.

Meanwhile, on year-on-year basis, the exports in December 2025 decreased by 20.41 percent to $2.317 billion compared to $2.911 billion in December 2024. The imports, however, witnessed an increase of 2 percent, rising from $5.904 billion to $6.022 billion during the same period.

On a month-on-month basis, the exports from the country decreased by 4.26 percent when compared to $2.420 billion during November 2025. The imports increased by 13.49 percent compared to $5.306 billion in November 2025, PBS reported.