British airline Norse Atlantic permitted to operate flights to Pakistan: Khawaja Asif

The airline will begin flights from London, Manchester and Birmingham to Islamabad

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has said that Pakistan has granted permission to British airline Norse Atlantic to operate flights.

In a message on Twitter, PML-N leader Khawaja Asif said that the airline will launch direct flights from London, Manchester and Birmingham to Islamabad.

پاکستان نے برطانیہ کی ایئرلائن نورس اٹلانٹک (Norse Atlantic) کو نامزد کرنے کی منظوری دے دی ہے۔ یہ ایئرلائن لندن، مانچسٹر اور برمنگھم سے پاکستان کے دارالحکومت اسلام آباد کے لیے براہِ راست پروازیں شروع کرے گی۔



پاکستان میں بین الاقوامی ایئرلائنز کی پروازوں میں اضافے سے مسابقتی…

He said increasing international airline flights to Pakistan would promote healthy competition in the aviation sector, which would result in providing world-class facilities to passengers and creating a balance in airfares.

In another X message, the Defence Minister said that after a long break of six years, PIA is resuming its direct flights to London Heathrow from March 29, 2026.

چھ سال کے طویل وقفے کے بعد الحمدوللہ پی آئی اے 29 مارچ 2026 سے براہِ راست لندن ہیتھرو کے لیے اپنی پروازیں دوبارہ شروع کر رہی ہے۔



یہ اہم کامیابی پی پاکستان سول ایوی ایشن اور پی آئی اے کی مسلسل محنت اور کوششوں کا نتیجہ ہے، جس کے ذریعے پی آئی اے کی بین الاقوامی ساکھ کو دوبارہ…

He said that this significant achievement is the result of the continuous hard work and efforts of Pakistan Civil Aviation and PIA, through which the international reputation of PIA, which was tarnished by an irresponsible statement by the former aviation minister, is being restored.

Khawaja Asif further said that initially, four flights will be operated per week, which are planned to be further increased in the future.

