Mobile phone import in Pakistan increases by 40.51 percent

Meanwhile, on a year-to-year basis, the import of mobile phones also rose by 4.81 percent during the month of November 2025 when compared to the same month of last year.

ISLAMABAD, Jan 1 (APP) - The import of mobile phones into the country has witnessed an increase of 40.51 percent during the first five months of the current fiscal year (2025-26) as compared to the corresponding months of last year.

Pakistan imported mobile phones worth US $ 801.139 million during July-November (2025-26) as compared to the imports of US $ 570.184 million during July-November (2024-25), according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

The import of mobiles into the country during November 2025 was recorded at $ 156.565 million against the exports of $149.378 million in November 2024.

On a month-on-month basis, the imports of mobile phones witnessed an increase of 8.30 percent during November 2025, as compared to the imports of US $144.563 million during October 2025, according to the data.