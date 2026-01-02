Punjab launches wheat yield competition 2025-26

At the provincial level, winners will receive the following prizes: First prize: 85-horsepower tractor, Second prize: 75-horsepower tractor, Third prize: 60-horsepower tractor.

MULTAN (APP) - The Punjab government, under the special directions of Chief Minister Punjab, has launched the Wheat Yield Competition 2025-26 across the province, offering farmers significant cash prizes and tractors for top winners.

At the provincial level, winners will receive the following prizes: First prize: 85-horsepower tractor, Second prize: 75-horsepower tractor, Third prize: 60-horsepower tractor.

At the district level, the cash prizes are as follows: First prize: Rs. 1,000,000, Second prize: Rs. 800,000, Third prize: Rs. 500,000.

Farmers with 5 acres or more of land are eligible to apply for the competition. Application forms can be obtained from the offices of the Assistant Director Agriculture (Extension) and Agriculture Officer (Extension) in their respective tehsils, or downloaded from the official Agriculture Department Punjab website at [www.agripunjab.gov.pk](http://www.agripunjab.gov.pk). Photocopies of the application form will also be accepted.

Eligibility restrictions: Members of the National and Provincial Assemblies, Senators, their family members, government employees of grade 17 and above, Punjab Agriculture Department employees, and progressive farmers who are part of divisional or district committees are not eligible to participate.