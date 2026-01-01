Inflation eases to 5.6pc in December, says Statistics Bureau

Wheat flour, ghee and fish also recorded a price increase of up to 2%. Fuel costs on an annual basis jumped by 16.37%, while coal prices climbed 2.76%.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan’s inflation rate showed a slight sigh of relief in December 2025, according to the latest monthly report issued by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics. Inflation dropped by 0.4% compared to November, bringing the annual inflation rate down to 5.6%.

Earlier, the Ministry of Finance had estimated inflation to fall between 5.5% and 6.5% for December.

As per the report, inflation in urban areas stood at 5.8%, while rural regions recorded 5.4%. Core inflation (non-food, non-energy) ticked up by 0.4%, rising to 6.9%.

The report showed that several essential food items became cheaper in December.

Tomatoes fell by 45%, onions by 33%, and vegetables by over 21%. Potatoes dropped 18%, sugar 7%, chickpeas 3%, and jaggery 3%. The price of live broiler chicken slid down by 2.79%, while pulses such as gram, lentils, moong and rice also became more affordable. Motor fuel dipped by 0.66%.

However, some products still went through the roof. Wheat rose 3.48%, dry fruits 3.29%, eggs 3.27%, and cooking oil by 2.84%.

Wheat flour, ghee and fish also recorded a price increase of up to 2%. Fuel costs on an annual basis jumped by 16.37%, while coal prices climbed 2.76%. Wedding hall charges increased by 1.96% and transport fares went up by 1%.

On a year-on-year basis, food and beverages increased by 3.24%, while perishable goods saw a major drop of over 20%. Apparel and footwear jumped 6.22%, electricity, gas and fuel rose 6.86%, education surged 9.90%, and healthcare costs went up by 7.74%.

Experts say while the monthly dip gives breathing space to households, rising service and energy costs continue to weigh heavily on consumers’ wallets.

