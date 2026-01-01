SMEDA resolves to step up efforts to empower SMEs in 2026

SMEDA is poised to further empower the SMEs by scaling up activities and implementation in the year ahead

LAHORE (Web Desk) - As Pakistan rings in the New Year with renewed economic focus, the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA) reaffirms its commitment to strengthening the SME ecosystem by promoting access to finance, formalization, digital training and export readiness.

“The outgoing year is marked by institutional reform, international engagement and targeted initiatives aimed at providing an enabling business environment to SMEs, especially women entrepreneurs and startups. SMEDA is poised to further empower the SMEs by scaling up activities and implementation in the year ahead,” says an official.

The official says SMEDA, under the guidance of the Ministry of Industries & Production and in line with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s vision of making Pakistan’s economy more resilient and competitive, took several initiatives over the past year to bridge the finance gap, boost export readiness, champion women entrepreneurship and reach out to clusters all over the country to address their concerns.

As access to finance remains a major hurdle for many SMEs in Pakistan, he says, SMEDA played the role of a bridge between small businesses and financial institutions.

In order to facilitate the enterprises in having access to finance and financial literacy, it undertook several initiatives and forged partnership with microfinance institutions such as Akhuwat, Pakistan Microfinance Network (PMN) and Mobilink Microfinance Bank Limited (MMBL).

Among several initiatives to boost national exports by equipping the SMEs with tools and knowledge to scale up businesses, SMEDA, in collaboration with PITB, recently launched an SME Certification & International Accreditation Grant Program to help entrepreneurs meet global quality standards, reduce certification costs and improve access to international markets, says the official.

He adds that the programme is being implemented in a highly transparent manner, with applications processed on a first-come, first-served basis.

Sharing details of other key initiatives, the official says women entrepreneurship remained a prominent pillar of SMEDA’s agenda.

Besides developing Pakistan’s first National Women’s Entrepreneurship Policy, it took measures such as capacity building, digital and financial inclusion, and market access to enable women entrepreneurs to play a proactive role in helping the government achieve national economic objectives, says the official.

Recently, SMEDA joined hands with the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) to mark the International Women Entrepreneurship Day.

The event proved a ‘resounding success’ with the participation of heads of 21 women chambers of commerce and industry from several parts of the country and the government’s resolve to help overcome the barriers they face.

SMEDA and FPCCI also hosted Sindh women chambers to bring the issues of women entrepreneurs to the fore and help them find solutions with the government support.

Strengthening the data backbone of SME policymaking was another significant milestone. At DataFest 2025, SMEDA signed an MoU with the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) to enhance data sharing and evidence-based planning for SMEs.

The collaboration is expected to support more informed decision-making and targeted interventions across sectors, according to the official.

The official says SMEDA’s global footprint expanded further through participation in key international platforms in 2025.

In a landmark initiative, SMEDA hosted the First Virtual Session (8th Meeting) of the D-8 SME Governmental Bodies. Delegates from Azerbaijan, Bangladesh, Indonesia, Malaysia, Nigeria, Pakistan and Türkiye participated and shared their perspectives on SME-led growth and regional integration.

Meanwhile, in its efforts to support the SME internationalization, SMEDA developed new partnerships with Azerbaijan, Belarus, Uzbekistan and Saudi Arabia, he says.

Later, the Authority represented Pakistan at the launch of OIC-SMENET and the Halal Food Expo at Baku, highlighting the country’s SME potential within the Islamic world and promoting cross-border cooperation.

SMEDA also set up a national stall at BIOPROM 2025 in Russia on October 6 and 7, showcasing Pakistani SME products and exploring opportunities in biotechnology and related sectors.

In October, SMEDA discussed prospects to promote electric vehicle subcontracting in Pakistan with a Chinese firm and explored opportunities for local SMEs to integrate into emerging global EV value chains.

The initiative is said to align with government’s broader goals of industrial diversification, technology transfer and green growth.

Looking ahead, SMEDA is set to implement a three-year business plan being finalized in consultation with global consultant AT Kearney under the supervision of MoI&P.

The plan, once approved by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, aims to drive productivity, boost exports and expand women’s participation. The roadmap targets higher SME contribution to GDP, stronger exports, simplified regulations, digital onboarding, public procurement access and climate-resilient growth, explains the official.

He says SMEDA has also been entrusted with the task of organizing “Made-in-Pakistan - SME Cluster Showcase Expo 2026” in January. The event will showcase the diversity and strength of SME clusters from across the country, and offer businesses opportunities, investment linkages and market exposure.

It also aims to have policy discussions and awards recognizing SME excellence, he concludes.