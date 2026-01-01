Gold prices extend decline for third consecutive day

On the first day of 2026, prices of gold and silver fell further amid weakness in the global bullion market.

KARACHI (Dunya News) - Gold prices in Pakistan continued their downward trend on Thursday, recording a decline for the third consecutive day in both international and local markets.

In the international bullion market, the price of gold dropped by $24 per ounce to settle at $4,322. Following the global trend, prices in the local bullion market also declined. The price of 24-carat gold per tola fell by Rs2,400 to Rs454,562.

Similarly, the price of 10 grams of 24-carat gold decreased by Rs2,058, bringing it down to Rs389,713.

Silver prices also witnessed a decline during the day. In the local market, the price of silver per tola dropped by Rs83 to Rs7,635, while the price of 10 grams of silver fell by Rs71 to Rs6,545.

Market analysts attribute the continued decline in precious metal prices to fluctuations in the global market, profit-taking by investors, and changing economic indicators. Traders expect volatility in the coming days as international economic developments and currency movements continue to influence bullion prices.

