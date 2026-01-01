New oil and gas reserves discovered in Kohat, KP

New oil and gas reserves have been discovered in Kohat, KP, at the Bargzai X-01 well. Initial tests show 4,100 barrels of oil and 10.5 million cubic feet of gas per day.

KOHAT (Dunya News) – A major breakthrough has been made in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, where new oil and gas reserves have been discovered in the Kohat district. According to the Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL), the discovery was made at the Bargzai X-01 well located within the Nashpa Block.

As per initial test results, the company expects to extract around 4,100 barrels of crude oil per day.

Alongside oil, the well is also projected to produce approximately 10.5 million standard cubic feet of gas daily.

The discovery is seen as a breath of fresh air for the country’s struggling energy sector, which has been running on borrowed time due to rising demand and declining output.

OGDCL further stated that drilling for the project reached a depth of 5,170 meters underground.

The exploration is a joint venture, with OGDCL, Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL), and Government Holdings Private Limited (GHPL) serving as partners.

Officials believe that this discovery may help the national economy save valuable foreign exchange, reduce the energy import bill, and give industries a helping hand.

The new reserves have sparked hope that Pakistan is still sitting on untapped natural wealth. Experts say if more investment comes in and exploration continues at full steam, Pakistan may eventually stand on its own feet in terms of energy needs.

