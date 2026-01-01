Flour crisis deepens in Balochistan as prices surge

Flour shortage has intensified across Balochistan, causing prices to rise sharply. In Quetta, a 20 kg bag now costs up to Rs2,500, while a 100 kg bag exceeds Rs12,000.

QUETTA (Dunya News) – A fresh wave of flour shortage has once again gripped Balochistan, triggering a sharp rise in prices and leaving people between a rock and a hard place. According to market sources, prices of flour have seen a shocking jump over the past two weeks.

In Quetta, the price of a 20 kg flour bag has increased from Rs2,400 to between Rs2,450 and Rs 2,500.

Meanwhile, the price of a 50 kg bag has shot up from Rs 6,000 to Rs6,500, while a 100 kg bag has now crossed Rs12,000. The soaring prices have put a heavy burden on household budgets, leaving the public worried and flour mill owners under pressure.

Badruddin, Central Chairman of Pakistan Flour Mills Association, while speaking to media, said that wheat and flour supply chains have been practically restricted. As a result, flour shortages have intensified across various regions of the country, especially in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He added that unless the supply system is restored, the crisis may go from bad to worse.

The public fears that if the issue is not addressed promptly, getting basic food items will soon feel like chasing a shadow.