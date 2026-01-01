Pakistan outpaces India in optimism, economy and peace outlook: Gallup survey

The survey shows that at the start of 2026, Pakistan has performed better in terms of economic outlook and peace

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – According to the latest data from the Global Economic Gallup Survey, Pakistan has gained a clear edge over India.

The survey shows that at the start of 2026, Pakistan has performed better in terms of economic outlook and peace.

Pakistan ranked ahead of both India and the global average. The Global Economic Gallup Survey was conducted across 60 countries.

According to the findings, 51 percent of people in Pakistan are optimistic about the coming year, resulting in an overall net positive trend of 31 percent. On the economic front, 53 percent of Pakistanis consider 2026 to be a year of prosperity.

The survey indicates that the proportion of optimistic people in Pakistan is significantly higher than India’s 39 percent and also well above the global average of 24 percent. Pakistan has also shown stronger performance in terms of peace.

According to the survey, 52 percent of Pakistanis hope that peace will increase in the world, while this figure stands at only 26 percent in India. This level of optimism in Pakistan is among the highest recorded since 1994.

The Global Economic Gallup Survey notes that similar trends were previously observed in the late 1990s and the mid-2010s. Pakistan performed above the global average on three key indicators: overall optimism, expectations of economic prosperity, and hopes for peace.

The survey further shows that Pakistan outperformed India on two of these indicators. As a result, despite an uncertain global environment, the Pakistani public remains confident and hopeful about 2026.

Overall, the Global Economic Gallup Survey presents a more positive picture of Pakistan compared to its global and regional peers in terms of economic growth and expectations for global peace.