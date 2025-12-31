Finance minister claims economic growth will exceed 4pc this fiscal year

Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb says Pakistan’s GDP growth will exceed 4% this fiscal year, citing savings of Rs 600–700 billion, lower inflation, strong PSX performance, and economic reforms aim

ISLAMABAD (Dunya news) – Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb has claimed that Pakistan’s economic growth rate will cross 4% during the ongoing fiscal year, driven by reforms and improved investor confidence.

He made these remarks in Islamabad during the launch ceremony of Economic Governance Reforms, which was also attended by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. Addressing the gathering, Aurangzeb said that due to financial discipline and proper debt management, the government successfully saved between Rs 600 billion and Rs 700 billion.

The finance minister further stated that inflation is currently at one of the lowest levels in Pakistan’s history, while the government has taken multiple steps to stabilise the economy, curb inflation, and attract investment.

Aurangzeb highlighted that despite facing another devastating flood in 2025, Pakistan chose not to seek assistance from international institutions.

He added that the performance of the Pakistan Stock Exchange this year was exceptional, reflecting renewed market strength.

He also announced that 16 new Initial Public Offerings (IPOs) are expected in 2026, adding that reforms have improved financial transparency and helped balance imports. According to him, these reforms have put the country on the road to sustainable development.