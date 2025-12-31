Gold price drops by Rs2,500 per tola across Pakistan

Gold fell by Rs2,500 per tola in Pakistan, reaching Rs456,962, while global prices decreased by $25 to $4,346 per ounce. However, 2025 has still seen a major surge

KARACAHI (Dunya News) - Pakistan on Tuesday witnessed a decline in domestic gold prices, as the rate of 24-karat gold fell by Rs2,500 per tola, settling at Rs456,962. According to the All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association, the price of 10 grams also slipped by Rs2,143 to Rs391,771.

Meanwhile, gold prices in the international market also moved downward, dropping by 25 dollars to 4,346 dollars per ounce.

Despite today’s decline, gold remained significantly higher on a yearly basis.

During the year 2025, the price of gold per tola increased by Rs184,362, while 10 grams recorded a total rise of Rs158,060. On the global front, gold surged by 1,732 dollars per ounce so far in 2025.