PSX achieves new high as KSE-100 index breaks 175,000 barrier

The PSX reached a historic milestone as the KSE-100 index crossed 175,000 points for the first time, gaining 709.7 points. Positive economic developments boosted investor confidence.

KARACHI (Dunya News) – The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) has made history as the KSE-100 index surpassed 175,000 points mark for the first time on the last trading day of 2025, signaling a strong finish to the year.

During intraday trading, the index surged by 709.70 points, reaching an all-time high of 175,182.49 points, reflecting a 0.41% increase from its previous closing of 174,472.79 points.

Market experts attributed this positive momentum to growing investor confidence, spurred by several key economic developments throughout the year. These include a current account surplus, the release of an IMF loan tranche, improved international credit ratings, and other favorable economic indicators, all of which contributed to an optimistic outlook for the market.

This record-breaking performance underscores the resilience of Pakistan's capital markets, marking a milestone achievement for the PSX and setting a strong foundation for 2026.

A day earlier, the benchmark index on Tuesday closed bullish, gaining 576.45 points, a positive change of 0.33 percent, to settle at 174,472.80 points compared to 173,896.34 points on the previous trading day, according to PSX data.

During the session, the ready market witnessed a trading volume of 851.043 million shares with a traded value of Rs 44.902 billion, against 858.054 million shares valuing Rs 42.867 billion in the previous session. Market capitalization increased to Rs 19.692 trillion from Rs 19.590 trillion a day earlier.

Out of 479 active companies in the ready market, 282 advanced, 158 declined, while 39 remained unchanged.

