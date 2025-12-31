Fuel prices likely to drop from Jan 1 as govt plans New Year relief

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The government has decided to give the public a New Year’s gift, with a possible reduction in petroleum product prices from January 1.

Officials say that due to a sharp decline in international crude oil prices, a plan has been prepared to significantly cut fuel prices for the next 15 days.

According to official sources, petrol prices are expected to be reduced by up to Rs 10.60 per litre, while high-speed diesel may become cheaper by up to Rs 8.59 per litre.

Kerosene prices are likely to drop by Rs 8.92 per litre, and light diesel oil may see a reduction of Rs 6.62 per litre.

If the proposal is approved, the price of petrol will fall from the current Rs 263.45 to around Rs 252.85 per litre, while high-speed diesel will decrease from Rs 265.65 to about Rs 257.06 per litre.

Similarly, the price of kerosene is expected to come down from Rs 180.54 to Rs 171.62 per litre.

