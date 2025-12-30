Pakistan, ADB sign $304.5m deals for climate resilience projects

Secretary Muhammad Humair Karim said ADB will provide $140 million in loans and a $0.5 million technical grant for the Sindh coastal project

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan and the Asian Development Bank (ADB) on Tuesday signed agreements worth $304.5 million for two major climate-related projects aimed at helping the country tackle the effects of climate change and boost agricultural resilience.

According to the Economic Affairs Division spokesperson, the primary goal of the projects is to strengthen climate resilience. The signing included $180.5 million for theSindh Coastal Resilience Sector Project and $124 million for the Punjab Climate Resilient and Agricultural Mechanization Project.

The agreements were signed by Secretary Economic Affairs Muhammad Humair Karim, ADB Country Director Eumafon, and representatives from the Sindh and Punjab governments.

Speaking on the occasion, Secretary Muhammad Humair Karim said ADB will provide $140 million in loans and a $0.5 million technical grant for the Sindh coastal project, which will directly benefit the districts of Thatta, Sujawal, and Badin.

He added that the Punjab project will support 30 districts, increasing agricultural productivity and environmental sustainability. ADB will provide $120 million in loans and $4 million in grant funding, while the Punjab government will chip in $5 million. The project will give small farmers better access to climate-smart agricultural machinery.

Meanwhile, ADB Country Director Eumafon said the Sindh coastal project will play a key role in protecting coastal communities and addressing threats caused by climate change.

She added that the Punjab agricultural mechanization initiative is a stepping stone toward modernizing agriculture and cutting harmful emissions.

As the saying goes, a little goes a long way – and the government hopes these funds will help sow the seeds of a more climate-resilient future.