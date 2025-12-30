Banks to remain closed on January 1 across Pakistan

Banks across Pakistan will remain closed on January 1, 2026, due to a bank holiday announced by the State Bank of Pakistan.

According to the central bank, commercial banks, financial institutions, and microfinance banks will not be open for public dealings on the day. However, bank employees will still be required to report to their offices as usual, meaning the doors may be shut, but the wheels will keep turning behind the scenes.

Customers are advised to plan their financial matters ahead of time, as “a stitch in time saves nine,” and no public transactions will be carried out on January 1.

Banking officials say that while the closure is routine at the start of every New Year, people should avoid “waiting till the eleventh hour” for important payments or transfers.