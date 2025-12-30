In-focus

PIA to resume Islamabad-London flights after six years

PIA to resume Islamabad-London flights after six years

Business

The spokesperson added that PIA’s first flight to London is scheduled to depart on March 29.

Follow on
Follow us on Google News
 

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) – The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has announced that, following Manchester, it will also resume flights from Islamabad to London.

According to a statement issued by the PIA spokesperson, four weekly flights will operate from Islamabad to London, with services landing at Heathrow Airport’s state-of-the-art Terminal 4.

The spokesperson added that PIA’s first flight to London is scheduled to depart on March 29.

The national airline emphasized that flights to London are resuming after a six-year hiatus, noting that London is PIA’s first and highly popular international route.

Currently, PIA is already operating three weekly flights to Manchester.

Read also: PIA resumes flights to UK after over five years

In October, PIA resumed its flights to the United Kingdom after a hiatus of more than five years.

The first flight from Islamabad to Manchester took off, marking a significant milestone for the national carrier.

A grand ceremony was held at Islamabad International Airport to mark the occasion, attended by Defence Minister Khawaja Asif, British High Commissioner Jane Marriott, aviation officials, PIA management and others.
 

 

Related Topics
Business



Related News