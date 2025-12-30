Pakistan becomes third-largest freelancing hub, says FinMin Aurangzeb

Muhammad Aurangzeb said the objective was to jointly develop Pakistan’s Social Impact Financing Framework, emphasizing that it is not merely a policy statement but a financial structure.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Federal Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb has stated that Pakistan has become the third-largest country in freelancing, and the youth can emerge as the country’s most significant economic force.

Speaking at a ceremony in Islamabad, the finance minister said that the majority of Pakistan’s population consists of young people, and the government’s focus is on providing them with skill-based training.

He noted that the country’s main challenge lies in lack of discipline and focus on results.

“We are a nation of 240 million people, with an annual growth rate of 2.5 percent. To eliminate poverty, it is essential to move toward sustainable economic development,” he added.

Muhammad Aurangzeb said the objective was to jointly develop Pakistan’s Social Impact Financing Framework, emphasizing that it is not merely a policy statement but a financial structure.

He further stated that special attention is being given to young women under the PSIB initiative. He congratulated the NuTec and Early Stage Codiel teams on this historic launch and urged them to focus on results-based funding and move toward a public-private partnership model in future phases.

