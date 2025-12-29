Pakistan Stock Exchange hits record high as KSE-100 touches 174,411 points

KARACHI (Dunya News) – The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) surged to new heights on Monday, with the KSE-100 index crossing 174,000 points for the first time in history. The market opened the week with a strong rally, gaining over 1,900 points and reaching an intraday high of 174,411 points.

By the close of trading, the KSE-100 index settled at 173,896 points, marking an increase of 1,495 points.

Investor enthusiasm was particularly strong in sectors such as automobile assemblers, cement, commercial banks, fertilizer, oil and gas exploration and production, oil marketing companies (OMCs), power generation, and refineries.

Key companies including ARL, Hubco, Mari, OGDC, PPL, POL, HBL, MCB, and Meezan Bank saw positive trading trends.

The record-breaking performance comes on the back of optimism in the market, building on last week’s closing high of 172,400 points.

Analysts said the strong buying interest across major sectors reflects renewed investor confidence, signaling that the market is firing on all cylinders.



