Gold rates drop by Rs5,500 per tola in Pakistan

Similarly, the price of 10 grams of gold decreased by Rs 4,715 to Rs 403,088.

KARACHI (Dunya News) – After a prolonged six-day rally, gold prices in the international bullion market fell on Monday, with the per-ounce price declining by $55 to $4,478.

Following the downturn in global markets, prices in local bullion markets also dropped on Monday. The price of 24-carat gold per tola fell by Rs5,500 to Rs 470,162.

Similarly, the price of 10 grams of gold decreased by Rs 4,715 to Rs 403,088.

Meanwhile, the price of silver per tola declined by Rs 332 to Rs 8,075, while the price of 10 grams of silver fell by Rs 284 to Rs 6,923.



