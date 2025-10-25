PIA resumes flights to UK after over five years

PIA resumes flights to the UK after over five years. The first flight from Islamabad to Manchester took off, with two weekly flights planned. A portrait of Manchester marked the milestone.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) on Saturday resumed its flights to the United Kingdom after a hiatus of more than five years.

The first flight from Islamabad to Manchester took off, marking a significant milestone for the national carrier.

A grand ceremony was held at Islamabad International Airport to mark the occasion, attended by Defence Minister Khawaja Asif, British High Commissioner Jane Marriott, aviation officials, PIA management and others.

In his address, the defence minister highlighted the losses Pakistan incurred due to the ban imposed on PIA flights to the UK. However, he emphasized that the national airline's standards have now been restored, and the resumption of flights to the UK is a crucial step forward for Pakistan. He also praised the collaboration of British High Commissioner Jane Marriott, crediting her positive and constructive role in lifting the ban.

The ban had been imposed in July 2020 after concerns regarding the authenticity of pilot licenses. After more than five years and three months, the restriction has been lifted, and PIA is once again flying in UK airspace.

Initially, PIA will operate two flights per week between Islamabad and Manchester, on Tuesdays and Saturdays. The inaugural flight, using a Boeing 777, departed at 12:00 PM with 273 passengers onboard.

In the second phase, PIA plans to introduce direct flights to London as well. To mark the occasion, a large portrait of Manchester was displayed at Islamabad Airport, symbolizing the restoration of air links between Pakistan and the UK.

