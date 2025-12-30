Petrol prices likely to drop in Pakistan from January 1

The Pakistani government is likely to reduce petrol prices by Rs10.60, high-speed diesel by Rs8.59, kerosene by Rs8.92, and light diesel by Rs6.62 from January 1, pending PM approval.

(Web Desk) – The federal government is expected to provide a relief to masses on the occasion of the Nea Year by slashing petroleum prices in upcoming fortnightly review.

Reports said petrol price is likely to drop by Rs10.60 per litre while a decrease of Rs8.59 per liter dip is expected in high-speed diesel rate.

The government is expected to reduce the kerosene oil and light speed diesel oil price by Rs8.92 and Rs6.62 per liter from January 1.

The final decision on petroleum prices will depend on the approval from Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) will send a working paper to the Ministry of Finance tomorrow (December 31), outlining the price adjustments.

