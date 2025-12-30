Pakistan Stock Exchange rises sharply with 576-point boost

The Pakistan Stock Exchange continued its strong performance, with the KSE-100 Index rising by 576 points to reach 174,472.

KARACHI (Dunya News) – The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) continued its upward momentum on Tuesday, as the benchmark KSE-100 Index surged by 576 points, reaching a record high of 174,472 points during trading.

For the second business day of the week, trading kicked off on a strong note and investors showed full confidence in the market. As the saying goes, when it rains, it pours – and buying momentum poured in across major sectors.

Throughout the day, robust buying was witnessed in auto manufacturers, cement, commercial banks, fertilizer companies, oil and gas exploration firms, oil marketing companies, power generation, and refineries.

Key gainers included SSGC, POL, PSO, PPL, OGDC, Mari Petroleum, MEBL, MCB, SNGPL, and NBP, all seen trading firmly in the green zone.

It is noteworthy that a day earlier, the PSX closed at 173,896 points after a massive rally of 1,495 points – showing that the market is not just moving, but moving full steam ahead.