Torkham border set to reopen for trade after days of tension

Pakistan and Afghanistan are preparing to reopen the Torkham border for trade after an eight-day closure due to tensions, with customs staff and scanners returning to the terminal.

KHYBER (Web Desk) – Pakistan and Afghanistan are gearing up to reopen the Torkham trade crossing, which had been shut for over a week due to border tensions. Customs authorities have instructed their staff to report immediately at the Torkham terminal as preparations get underway.

According to customs sources, a cargo scanner has been moved back to the terminal to resume clearance of goods vehicles. The scanner was removed on the night of October 11 and 12 when tensions flared along the border.

Officials confirmed that the Torkham crossing was closed eight days ago following the escalation of Pakistan-Afghanistan tensions.

On the Afghan side, security officials said hundreds of passengers have already arrived at the border after hearing that the gate may soon reopen.

The closure had brought cross-border trade to a halt, leaving dozens of trucks loaded with fruits, vegetables, and other goods stranded on the Pakistani side.

The Ghulam Khan border in North Waziristan and the Angoor Adda crossing in South Waziristan were also shut down amid the standoff.

Authorities from both sides are now trying to get trade back on track and ease the movement of goods and people across the border.