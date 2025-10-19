Govt approves wheat policy 2025-26 to ensure food security, farmers' welfare

The federal government approved the wheat policy 2025–26, ensuring Rs3,500 per 40 kg for farmers, free wheat movement

LAHORE (Dunya News) - The federal government has approved the wheat policy 2025-26, aiming to ensure fair prices for farmers and stable wheat reserves to strengthen food security across the country.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif chaired a high-level meeting in Islamabad to finalise the new policy.

The meeting was attended by the chief ministers of Punjab, Sindh, Balochistan, and Gilgit-Baltistan, a representative from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the prime minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, and other key stakeholders.

Under the new policy, the government will purchase strategic wheat stocks to stabilise the market and protect farmers from losses.

Officials briefed the prime minister that both federal and provincial governments will procure around 6.2 million tons of wheat from the 2025–26 crop at a support price of Rs3,500 per 40 kg, in line with international market rates.

The policy also ensures free inter-provincial movement of wheat to maintain competitive market conditions and availability throughout Pakistan.

During the meeting, PM Sharif highlighted that Pakistan is an agricultural economy, and wheat is not only the staple food for its people but also the main source of income for farmers.

“Farmers are the backbone of our economy, and we are fully aware of their challenges. The government is committed to their welfare and prosperity,” he said.

The prime minister emphasised that the policy was finalised after detailed consultation with provincial governments, farmers’ associations, and industry representatives. “This policy reflects national consensus. Its goal is to protect public interest while ensuring profitability for farmers,” he added.

Shehbaz Sharif expressed confidence that the new wheat policy will boost agricultural growth, increase farmers’ income, and strengthen food security across the country.

Officials also informed the meeting that a National Wheat Oversight Committee, headed by the Federal Minister for National Food Security, will monitor implementation and coordination.

The committee, comprising representatives from all provinces, will meet weekly and report directly to the prime minister.

The government believes the policy will keep the market steady, guarantee fair returns to farmers, and secure national reserves for the coming year.