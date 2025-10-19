Sindh urges centre to set wheat support price

The minister said that due to IMF conditions, provincial governments cannot independently announce support prices of wheat without the approval of federal government

KARACHI (Dunya News) — Sindh Agriculture Minister Muhammad Bux Khan Mahar has called on the federal government to set wheat support price amid growing pressure on farmers due to uncertain pricing.

In a statement, the minister stated that due to IMF conditions, provincial governments cannot independently announce support prices of wheat without the approval of federal government. “As a result, the delay in setting a minimum wheat support price is causing serious financial strain on growers,” he added.

Minister Mahar urged the federal government to set the wheat support price at a minimum of Rs4,200 per 40 kilogram.

He warned that if farmers do not receive a fair price, they may abandon cultivation of wheat and switch to other lucrative crops, which could potentially lead to a food crisis in the country.

The Central Executive Committee of the Pakistan People’s Party has also demanded the announcement of a minimum support price for wheat.

The Sindh government has launched a Rs56 billion “Wheat Cultivation Support Programme” under which farmers would be given a subsidy of Rs24,700 per acre for the purchase of urea and DAP fertilizers.

The minister clarified that the subsidy would be provided to 411,000 farmers owning between 1 to 25 acres of land. So far, 132,601 farmers have registered under the programme.

Minister Mahar said additionally, Rs8 billion have been earmarked under the “Hari Card Scheme” specifically to support farmers.

The Sindh minister urged the federal government to announce a uniform wheat support price across the country, emphasizing the need for a coordinated national policy to protect farmers' interests and ensure fair returns for their crops.