India ranks 7th among world's most indebted nations with $3 trillion debt, every Ccitizen owes $504

WASHINGTON (Web Desk) – According to the latest report by the American research institute World Population Review, India has climbed to the 7th spot among the world's most indebted countries with a staggering national debt of $3 trillion. This translates to every Indian citizen carrying a debt burden of $504.

The report highlights that the Indian government now spends billions of dollars annually just to pay interest on its loans, while millions of its citizens continue to struggle for access to basic necessities of life. In comparison, Pakistan ranks 33rd on the list with a national debt of $260.8 billion, placing an average debt of $543 on each Pakistani. Bangladesh holds a national debt of $177.6 billion, with every Bangladeshi owing around $611.

Topping the list is the United States, burdened with a massive $32.9 trillion national debt, making each American roughly $76,000 in debt. Other highly indebted nations include China with $15 trillion, Japan at $10.9 trillion, followed by the United Kingdom and France with $3.4 trillion each, Italy at $3.1 trillion, India with $3 trillion, Germany with $2.8 trillion, Canada with $2.3 trillion, and Brazil with $1.8 trillion.

Among the major countries, Afghanistan has the lowest national debt at just $1.6 billion, meaning each Afghan carries only $30 in debt. On a per capita basis, Ireland tops the global list, where each citizen is burdened with an astonishing $614,000 in debt.

Within the Muslim world, Indonesia stands as the most indebted nation with $543 billion in national debt, followed by Egypt with $377 billion, Turkey with $330 billion, Saudi Arabia at $280 billion, and Malaysia with $278 billion.