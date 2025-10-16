Pakistan, US agree to enhance agricultural trade and cooperation

The minister held a high-level meeting with Ms Natalie A Baker, the Acting US Ambassador to Pakistan

ISLAMABAD (APP) - Minister for National Food Security and Research, Rana Tanveer Hussain on Wednesday reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to advancing a resilient, sustainable, and technology-driven agriculture sector through continued collaboration with the United States.

The minister held a high-level meeting with Ms. Natalie A. Baker, the Acting US Ambassador to Pakistan, to discuss ways to further strengthen bilateral cooperation in the agriculture sector and increase agricultural trade between the two countries, said a press release.

Welcoming the US delegation, the Minister appreciated the long-standing partnership between Pakistan and the United States in agriculture, food security, and research.

He noted that the United States has been a key partner in Pakistan’s agricultural development through joint projects, technical collaboration, and research linkages aimed at improving resilience, sustainability, and productivity across the sector.

During the meeting, both sides reviewed major initiatives being implemented under Pak-US agricultural cooperation. The Minister acknowledged the significant contribution of the Agricultural Linkages Program (ALP), which has funded multiple batches of competitive agricultural research projects since 2000 and helped strengthen Pakistan’s research capacity and laboratories.

He also highlighted the success of the Wheat Productivity Enhancement Project (WPEP)—a collaborative effort between USDA, CIMMYT, and Pakistani scientists—which has developed thirty-six improved wheat varieties, increased yields by up to twenty percent, and improved resistance against wheat rust diseases.

Similarly, the Agricultural Innovation Project (AIP), a $30 million USAID-funded program, has introduced improved seed varieties, modern farm machinery, and value-chain development in crops, dairy, and horticulture.

The Minister also appreciated the US support to Pakistan’s agricultural education and research institutions, including the establishment of the Centre for Advanced Studies in Agriculture and Food Security at the University of Agriculture Faisalabad and the endowment at the University of Agriculture Peshawar for research and scholarships.

The USDA side expressed interest in collaborating on genetic improvement programs for dairy and beef cattle to further enhance productivity and export competitiveness.

Both sides agreed to deepen cooperation in new areas of mutual interest, including joint research for the development of hybrid and disease-resistant crop varieties, local vaccine production, livestock breed improvement, and agricultural mechanization.

The discussion also focused on promoting precision agriculture and digital farming technologies to improve efficiency and sustainability.

The Minister emphasized Pakistan’s keen interest in expanding its agricultural exports, particularly mangoes and horticultural products, to the US through improved compliance, certification, and export protocols.

He thanked the US government for its consistent support and expressed confidence that this partnership will open new avenues for agricultural innovation, investment, and trade between the two countries.