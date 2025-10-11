Gold prices surge again, hit record high in Pakistan

Gold prices in Pakistan jump by Rs. 2,100 per tola, reaching Rs. 422,700, driven by a $21 increase in global market rates.

KARACHI (Dunya News) - Gold prices in Pakistan continue their upward streak, with another significant rise recorded today.

The price of 24-karat gold per tola increased by Rs 2,100, reaching a new high of Rs 422,700, according to traders in the country’s bullion markets.

Similarly, the price of 10 grams of gold rose by Rs. 1,800, now standing at Rs 362,397.

This local surge in prices is in line with trends in the international gold market, where the price per ounce increased by $21, reaching $4,016 per ounce.

Just yesterday, gold was priced at Rs 420,600 per tola and Rs 360,597 per 10 grams, reflecting a sharp daily rise. The consistent increase is largely attributed to global economic uncertainty, currency volatility, and investor shifts towards safe-haven assets like gold.