PSX rebounds slightly after plunging over 2,000 points

The PSX showed slight recovery after losing over 2,000 points, with the KSE-100 index ranging between 164,698.77 and 162,411.25. Trading volume reached 315 million shares, reflecting steady activity.

KARACHI (Dunya News) – The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) has recovered slightly after it witnessed massive bearish trend, losing over 2,000 points, amid profit-taking rally by investors.

During the intraday trading, the KSE-100 benchmark index experienced a range of movement, with the index peaking at 164,698.77 and dipping to a low of 162,411.25.

The total trading volume has reached 315,919,251 shares so far, reflecting a steady level of market activity.

Market analysts are keeping an eye on the continued momentum as the market remains in a narrow range.

Investors are cautiously optimistic, with the index maintaining stability amid the broader economic environment.

A day earlier, PSX also witnessed bearish trend, as the benchmark KSE-100 index shed 735.94 points, showing a negative change of 0.45 percent, closing at 164,530.81 points against 165,266.75 points on the previous trading day.

A total of 1,570,375,438 shares were traded during the day compared to 1,274,692,822 shares in the previous session, while the share value stood at Rs50.52 billion against Rs61.13 billion previously.

As many as 481 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; of these, 184 recorded gains, 264 sustained losses, and 33 remained unchanged.

