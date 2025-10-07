Pakistan's trade deficit with China hits record high, surpasses $1.66 billion in a single month

ISLAMABAD (Zeeshan Yousafzai) – The trade imbalance between Pakistan and China has further widened, with the monthly trade deficit reaching a record high of $1.66 billion in just one month.

According to official data, during the first five months of 2025, Pakistan recorded a total trade deficit of $8.58 billion with China.

Sources reveal that in May 2025 alone, Pakistan imported goods worth $1.84 billion from China, while exports to China amounted to only $180 million. Pakistan's exports to China have now fallen below those of countries like Cambodia, Myanmar, Thailand, Vietnam, Malaysia, the Philippines, and Indonesia.

In the first five months of the current year, Pakistan exported goods worth $1 billion to China, while imports from China stood at $9.62 billion.

According to trade experts, the growing trade deficit with China is a clear indication of Pakistan's declining export capacity and industrial competitiveness. They emphasize that immediate policy reforms are needed to improve the trade balance.

