Trains's fare between Rawalpindi and Lahore increased

Pakistan Railways raises Lahore-Rawalpindi railcar fares by Rs 150–250; new rates effective today, with refreshments offered to passengers.

(Web Desk)- The fares for trains running between Lahore and Rawalpindi have been increased.

According to the spokesperson of Pakistan Railways, fares have been raised for the Subuk Kharam and Subuk Raftar railcars, and the new fares will take effect from today.

The Pakistan Railways spokesperson stated that fares have been increased by Rs. 150 to Rs. 250. In return for the fare increase, passengers will be provided with refreshments.

The spokesperson added that the fare for AC Parlor between Lahore and Rawalpindi has been set at Rs. 2500, AC Business at Rs. 2250, AC Standard at Rs. 2100, and Economy Class at Rs. 1300.