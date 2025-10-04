Weekly inflation up by 0.56pc in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD (APP) - The weekly inflation, measured by the Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI), recorded an increase of 0.56 percent for the combined consumption group during the week ended on October 02, the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) said in its weekly report.

The SPI for the week under review in the above-mentioned group was recorded at 332.17 points against 330.32 points during the past week, according to the PBS data.

As compared to the corresponding week of last year, the SPI for the combined consumption group in the week under review witnessed an increase of 4.07 percent.

The weekly SPI with the base year 2015-16=100 covers 17 urban centres and 51 essential items for all expenditure groups.

The SPI for the lowest consumption group of up to Rs17,732 increased by 0.82 percent, going up to 325.43 points from last week’s 322.77 points.

The SPI for consumption groups of Rs17,733–22,888; Rs22,889–29,517; Rs29,518–44,175 and above Rs44,175 increased by 0.76 percent, 0.61 percent, 0.57 percent and 0.49 percent respectively.

During the week, out of 51 items, prices of 19 (37.25%) items increased, 12 (23.53%) items decreased and 20 (39.22%) items remained stable.

The commodities which recorded major decrease in their average prices on a week-on-week basis included chicken (7.96%), bananas (0.78%), pulse gram (0.67%), gur (0.59%), potatoes (0.43%), LPG (0.42%), eggs (0.41%), cooking oil 5 litre (0.30%) and pulse moong (0.29%).

The items which recorded major increase in their average prices on a week-on-week basis tomatoes (46.44%), petrol (1.72%), diesel (1.45%), garlic (1.41%), onions (1.22%), chilies powder (0.72%), mutton (0.59%), beef (0.41%), vegetable ghee 1kg (0.22%), curd (0.19%) lawn printed (0.17%) and cigarettes (0.07%).

On year-on-year basis, the commodities which recorded decrease in their average prices included onions (44.93%), chicken (31.08%), garlic (28.69%), electricity charges for Q1 (26.26%), pulse gram (24.24%), pulse mash (19.11%), tea packet (17.93%), potatoes (17.50%), pulse masoor (4.10%) and LPG (1.33%).

On year-on-year basis, the commodities that witnessed an increase in prices included tomatoes (89.81%), ladies sandal (55.62%), sugar (33.73%), gas charges for q1 (29.85%), pulse moong (15.27%), wheat flour (13.37%), diesel (12.57%), beef (12.48%), gur (12.15%), firewood (11.22%), vegetable ghee 1 kg (11.06%) and vegetable ghee 2.5 kg (10.97%).