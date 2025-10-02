ECC approves changes to barter trade mechanism with Afghanistan, Iran, and Russia

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet approved amendments to the Business-to-Business (B2B) Barter Trade Mechanism with Afghanistan, Iran, and Russia.

The decision was made during an ECC meeting chaired by Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb. In addition to trade reforms, the committee expressed support for financial assistance to the Roosevelt Hotel in New York — a property owned by Pakistan.

The ECC also directed the Ministry of Interior to revise cost estimates and resubmit the summary for further consideration.

Furthermore, the committee approved the disbursement of PKR 4 billion for the affectees of the Defence Complex in Islamabad and PKR 174.8 million for the Frontier Corps Headquarters North in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

These approvals reflect the government’s efforts to balance international trade initiatives with domestic financial commitments and security infrastructure development.