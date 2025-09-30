PSX scales another milestone of 165,000 on positive ADB growth outlook

The KSE-100 has gained 1370.57 points to reach historic high of 165,218.25 points

KARACHI (Dunya News) – The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) continued its record-setting rally on Tuesday amid improving market sentiments as the Asian Development Bank (ADB) forecasts economic growth despite flood related challenges.

As the trading continues, the KSE-100 index has gained 1,370.57 points to reach all-time high of 165,218.25 points, marking a positive change of 0.84 percent compared to previous close of 163,847.68 points.

According to the Asian Development Outlook (ADO) September 2025, ADB’s annual flagship economic publication, Pakistan’s growth is projected to continue in the medium term, with real gross domestic product (GDP) growth forecast at 3.0% in FY2026 as macroeconomic stability deepens through sustained reforms addressing structural vulnerabilities.

It acknowledged that economic reform has progressed considerably under the IMF Extended Fund Facility arrangement that began in October 2024. Policy consistency and climate resilience remain vital to maintaining the growth momentum. Downside risks to the outlook remain high.

“Pakistan’s growth prospects remain positive,” said ADB Country Director for Pakistan Emma Fan. “However, the country continues to face structural challenges, compounded by recurring disasters such as the recent floods. In this context, consistent reforms and policy implementation are essential for reinforcing policy credibility, sustaining economic momentum, and enhancing the country’s resilience.”

In FY2026, economic activity is expected to strengthen, supported by improved external buffers and renewed business confidence following the US-Pakistan trade agreement.

In previous session, the 100-index observed bullish on Monday, gaining 1,590.68 points, an increase of 0.98 percent, closing at 163,847.69 points against 162,257.01 points on the previous trading day.

A total of 1,285,638,674 shares valuing Rs.65.768 billion were traded during the day as compared to 1,714,917,163 shares valuing Rs.70.744 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 482 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 235 recorded gains and 216 sustained losses, whereas the share prices of 31 remained unchanged.



