Pakistan's bilateral trade with Central Asian states, Afghanistan rose to $2.4bn in FY25

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) - Pakistan’s bilateral trade with Central Asian states and Afghanistan increased to $2.41 billion during the last fiscal year, APP reported, citing the need for Islamabad to enhance regional connectivity for greater economic stability.

Pakistan has undertaken steps in recent months to boost regional connectivity and trade links with Central Asian states and Afghanistan. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif visited Azerbaijan and Tajikistan this year as Islamabad attempts to build trade corridors to ensure sustainable economic growth.

Islamabad has also called for peace and stability in Afghanistan, stressing that law and order in the neighboring country will help regional trade flourish.

“Pakistan’s bilateral trade with Central Asian states, along with Afghanistan and Azerbaijan, surged to $2.41 billion in FY25, showing a sharp increase from $1.92 billion in the previous fiscal year,” the APP reported on Saturday.

It said Pakistan’s exports to these countries surged to $1.77 billion while imports were recorded at $641 million. The state media said these numbers reflect a “clear recovery” from FY24, when exports were recorded at $1.34 billion and imports reached $581 million.

“Afghanistan continues to dominate as Pakistan’s largest trading partner in the region, with exports rising to $1.39 billion and imports reaching $612.5 million,” the report said.

It said Kazakhstan has also emerged as “a significant partner,” with exports from Pakistan increasing to $250.8 million. Uzbekistan followed with $91.4 million in exports and $20.3 million in imports in FY25.

Other countries such as Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Azerbaijan maintained “smaller yet consistent shares” in bilateral trade, the state media said.

“The regional trade context highlights enormous untapped potential. Central Asian countries managed a massive $318.01 billion in global trade during FY24, yet Pakistan’s share in this remains under $0.5 billion,” the report said.

It said the Pakistan-Central Asia transit trade stood at $410 million in fiscal year 2025, signaling growing reliance on Pakistan’s corridors for regional connectivity.

“Experts underline that while the current trade growth is encouraging, Pakistan’s real opportunity lies in establishing direct connectivity and strategic trade routes with the Central Asian bloc,” the report concluded.

Ever since it almost defaulted on its loans in June 2023, Pakistan has sought to establish closer economic ties with regional countries. Sharif established the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) in 2023 to fast-track decisions related to investment in priority sectors such as IT, minerals, agriculture, livestock and tourism, among others.