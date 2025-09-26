Gold prices take a dip in global and local markets

Silver prices also went south. A tola of silver shed Rs64, now standing at Rs4,599

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Gold prices have taken a dip both in the international and local markets, giving some relief to buyers.

In the international bullion market, gold slipped by $10 per ounce, settling at $3,740. This downward trend quickly trickled down to local markets, where gold and silver rates also lost ground on Friday.

In Pakistan’s local market, the price of 24-karat gold dropped by Rs1,000 per tola, closing at Rs395,800. Similarly, the price of 10 grams of gold fell by Rs858, landing at Rs339,334.

Silver prices also went south. A tola of silver shed Rs64, now standing at Rs4,599, while the 10-gram rate slid by Rs55 to Rs3,942.

With both gold and silver losing shine, jewelers say the market is following the global trend, and buyers are keeping their fingers crossed for further ease in rates.

