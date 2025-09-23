Sindh plans to set up electric bus manufacturing plants

Sharjeel Memon says discussions during the president’s visit were aimed at expanding cooperation

KARACHI (Web Desk) - The Sindh government is aiming to establish electric bus manufacturing plants in the region through Chinese assistance, it said on Monday, following a “successful” visit of President Asif Ali Zardari to China.

Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon said the discussions during the president’s visit were aimed at expanding cooperation in energy, agriculture, solid waste management and other sectors, describing the visit as “highly successful” and saying that they would soon launch major projects in these sectors.

“Important meetings were held to discuss establishing manufacturing plants in Sindh for the production of electric and regular buses,” Memon was quoted as saying by the provincial information department. “This step will not only improve travel facilities but also create local employment opportunities.”

The development comes months after Pakistan unveiled an ambitious New Electric Vehicle Policy (NEVP) 2025–2030 that targets 30 percent of all new vehicle sales to be electric by 2030, according to Pakistani state media.

The policy, which covers cars, buses, motorcycles and rickshaws, aims to accelerate the country’s shift toward sustainable transport, reduce fossil fuel dependence, and curb climate-warming emissions.

Beijing is Pakistan’s largest trading partner, with bilateral trade topping $25 billion in recent years, while Chinese firms have also invested heavily in Pakistan’s power, transport, infrastructure, telecommunication and other projects.

During the recent visit, both sides agreed to deepen cooperation in agriculture, environmental protection, mass transit, trade, culture and people-to-people exchanges, according to President Zardari’s office.

Memon said Chinese investors had shown “strong interest” in the Dhabeji Special Economic Zone in Sindh where new industries will be established that will create jobs for youth.

“President Zardari, during his China visit, particularly stressed the need to set up more industries to boost Pakistan’s economy and to train local manpower in China so they can secure employment opportunities,” he added.