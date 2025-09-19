Gold prices drop by Rs1,100 per tola in Pakistan

In Pakistan, the price of 24-karat gold per tola decreased by Rs1,100

KARACHI (Dunya News) - The gold prices in Pakistan witnessed a significant decline on Thursday, in line with a downturn in the international market.

According to market sources, the price of gold per ounce in the international market dropped by $11, bringing it down to $3,657.

Following the global trend, domestic gold rates also fell. In Pakistan, the price of 24-karat gold per tola decreased by Rs1,100, while the price of 10 grams dropped by Rs943.

As a result, the new rates in local markets stood at Rs387,500 per tola and Rs332,218 per 10 grams respectively.

The traders attribute the decline to international market pressures and anticipate further fluctuations based on global economic indicators and currency movements.

Earlier, the foreign exchange reserves of Pakistan has surged to $19,735.7 million as of 12 September 2025 while the reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan also slightly increased to $14,357.2 million.

“During the week ended on 12-Sep-2025, SBP’s FX reserves increased by US$ 21 million to US$ 14,357.2 million,” the central bank said in its weekly report on positoin of forex reserves.