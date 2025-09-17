Gold prices drops by Rs2,400 per tola in Pakistan

The price of 10 grams of gold fell by Rs2,058, closing at Rs333,161.

KARACHI (Web Desk) – After three days of stability, both local and international bullion markets witnessed a sharp fall in gold and silver prices.

In the international market, gold slipped by $24 per ounce, bringing it down to $3,668. This decline quickly trickled down to the local market, where the price of 24-karat gold took a hit, dropping by Rs2,400 per tola to settle at Rs388,600.

Similarly, the price of 10 grams of gold fell by Rs2,058, closing at Rs333,161.

Silver also couldn’t escape the downward trend. The price per tola of silver dropped by Rs109, reaching Rs4,387, while 10 grams of silver slid by Rs93 to stand at Rs3,761.

Market insiders say this sudden dip has caught many traders off guard, while buyers are seeing it as a golden opportunity to cash in.