Agreement on Pakistan, Afghanistan, Uzbekistan railway project signed in Kabul

Trilateral deal to boost regional connectivity

KABUL (Web Desk) - Pakistan, Uzbekistan, and Afghanistan have signed a Framework Agreement on the Joint Feasibility Study for the Uzbekistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan (UAP) Railway Project, marking a significant step toward regional connectivity and economic integration.

The signing ceremony took place in Kabul on Thursday, during a visit by Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, who represented the country at the trilateral engagement.

In a statement shared on X (formerly Twitter), Dar announced the signing and extended congratulations to all three nations. He specifically highlighted the agreement on the Naibabad–Kharlachi rail link, a critical segment of the broader UAP Railway Corridor.

“I congratulate the people and governments of Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Uzbekistan on the signing of the Framework Agreement on the Joint Feasibility Study for the Naibabad–Kharlachi rail link under the UAP Railway Corridor,” Dar wrote.

He also thanked the foreign ministers of Uzbekistan and Afghanistan for their continued support and collaboration, emphasizing that all sides remained closely engaged throughout the negotiation process to finalize the agreement.

The UAP Railway Project is aimed at improving trade, connectivity, and economic cooperation between Central and South Asia by providing a vital transportation corridor through Afghanistan.

