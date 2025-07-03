Railway fares up by 2pc after hike in diesel prices

New rates implemented from July 4

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - With a surge in prices of petroleum products, Pakistan Railways on Wednesday hiked fares for passenger, express, and mail trains.

According to a notification issued here, 2 per cent fare increase will take effect from July 4 for express and passenger trains, whereas 2 per cent fare hike will be applicable to advance bookings as per the notification.

The decision was taken in the wake of rising petroleum products prices including diesel.

According to an official, the Pakistan Railways had been incurring a monthly loss of approximately Rs 109 million due to the rising cost of diesel.

The railway department directives have been issued to the Director of IT and the DS to ensure compliance with the updated fares.

It may be noted here passenger train fares were raised by 3 percent, while freight train fares saw a 4 percent increase on June 18.