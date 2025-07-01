Govt hikes petrol prices by Rs8.36, diesel by Rs10.39 per litre

An additional burden on the masses

Updated On: Tue, 01 Jul 2025 01:46:00 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The federal government has increased the prices of petrol by Rs8.36 and diesel by Rs10.39 per litre for first half of July 2025, putting an additional burden on the masses.

According to sources, the price of petrol has been increased by Rs8.36 per litre for the next 15 days, while the price of diesel has been increased by Rs10.39 per litre.

According to the Ministry of Finance, the new price of petrol has been set at Rs266.79 per litre and the price of high-speed diesel has been set at Rs272.98 per litre. A notification of the increase in petroleum prices has been issued.

Sources say that the new prices of petroleum products have been implemented immediately. It should be noted that OGRA sent the summary to the Ministry of Petroleum, after which the Finance Minister, in consultation with the Prime Minister, made the final announcement of the new prices.

According to sources, the prices of petroleum products have been increased due to the increase in crude oil prices in the global market and the depreciation of the rupee.

Earlier, it was expected that petrol prices may rise by up to Rs11 per litre, while diesel prices could increase by as much as Rs15 per litre in the fortnightly review.

This price hike is largely attributed to recent surge in crude oil prices in the international market coupled with the weakening of the Pakistani rupee.

The adjustment in fuel prices is likely to have widespread effects on the economy, impacting transportation costs and the prices of goods across the country.

It is recalled that a 12-day war that started with Israel targeting Iran's nuclear facilities on June 13 pushed up Brent prices, which surged above $80 a barrel after the U.S. bombed Iran's nuclear facilities. However, it slumped to $67 after President Donald Trump announced an Iran-Israel ceasefire.

Meanwhile, oil prices fell on Monday as an easing of geopolitical risks in the Middle East and the prospect of another OPEC+ output hike in August improved supply expectations amid persistent uncertainty over the outlook for global demand.

Brent crude futures fell 13 cents, or 0.19%, to $67.64 a barrel by 0344 GMT, ahead of the August contract's expiry later on Monday. The more active September contract was at $66.62, down 18 cents.

Earlier, the federal government had decided to impose Rs2.5 carbon levy on petroleum products and furnace oil in the federal budget for 2025-26.