Gas price hike for industries, power sector from July 1

Fixed monthly charges for domestic users raised as well

Updated On: Sun, 29 Jun 2025 19:05:52 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The federal government has notified an increase in gas prices for bulk consumers, power sector, and industrial units, effective from July 1, 2025.

According to a notification, there is no change in gas tariffs for household consumers. However, fixed monthly charges for domestic users have been raised.

Gas prices for tandoors, commercial sector, general industry, CNG stations, cement, and fertilizer sectors will remain unchanged.

The new rates aim to ease the subsidy burden and improve energy sector recovery.

Industrial and power sectors are expected to bear the brunt of this revision, which could lead to higher operational costs in the long run.