Govt keeps gas tariffs for domestic consumers unchanged

The decision was taken during the ECC meeting chaired by Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) - The federal government has decided to maintain existing gas tariffs for domestic consumers, with only a minor adjustment in fixed charges.

The decision was taken during the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) meeting chaired by Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb on Friday.

Several key decisions were also made regarding the economy, energy, and food security during the meeting.

According to the official statement, there will be no increase in per-unit gas prices for households.

Sources revealed that the fixed charges for protected domestic consumers have been raised from Rs400 to Rs450 per month.

For non-protected consumers, the fixed charges have been increased from Rs1,000 to Rs1,400 per month.

Consumers using more than 1.5 cubic meters of gas will now pay Rs2,400 per month, up from the previous Rs2,000.

In a separate move, the ECC approved an average 10pc increase in gas tariffs for power plants running on natural gas and for industrial consumers.

The committee also approved the import of sugar and announced the formation of a 10-member steering committee to oversee the process.

The committee will be led by the Federal Minister for National Food Security and will include the Minister for Commerce, Special Assistant on Foreign Affairs, Secretary Finance, and the Chairman of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR).

The committee will present its recommendations to the ECC.