Govt keeps petroleum prices unchanged

Pakistan Pakistan Govt keeps petroleum prices unchanged

Govt passed on the benefit of declining global oil price to a province

Follow on Updated On: Tue, 15 Apr 2025 23:58:12 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The federal government on Tuesday announced it had kept the prices of petroleum products unchanged for the next fortnight.

The savings, it was said, would be used to upgrade the country's infrastructure.

Chairing a federal cabinet meeting in Islamabad today, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said, “The government decided not to pass on the benefit of lower fuel prices in the international market to people. Savings from petroleum prices will be used to heal the nation’s wounds.”

Following this decision, petrol will remain priced at Rs254.63 per litre, and high-speed diesel at Rs258.64 per litre.

The PM said the funds would be used to complete the most important highway of Balochistan, the N-25, which links Chaman, Quetta, Kallat, Khuzdar and Karachi.

Earlier, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said petroleum prices would be slashed today.

Speaking at a federal cabinet meeting on Tuesday, the prime minister said the government would pass on the benefit of declining global oil prices to the public. He added that the announcement of reduced petroleum prices would be made shortly.

He stated that, with the help of the finance minister, energy secretary, and other officials, electricity prices have been slashed by Rs 7.50 per unit. This relief applies to all consumers, including businesses.

The prime minister also condemned the killing of eight innocent Pakistanis, saying it was a heinous act.

He mentioned that the foreign minister has spoken to his Iranian counterpart and that he has also issued a statement, expressing hope that the Iranian government will arrest and punish the killers.

